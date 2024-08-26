Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Russian-Polish coins 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych of Nicholas I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833-1841

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1833 НГ 358,380 0 851834 НГ 206,035 0 451834 MW 85,848 0 321835 НГ Narrow tail 107,007 0 291835 НГ Wide tail - 0 61835 MW 539,636 0 771836 НГ Narrow tail 78,008 0 211836 НГ Wide tail - 0 51836 MW 1,196,026 0 2031837 НГ Narrow tail 262,004 0 711837 НГ Wide tail - 0 131837 MW Narrow tail 999,770 1 1371837 MW Wide tail - 0 11838 НГ 12,063 0 31838 MW 1,996,247 0 2911839 НГ - 0 201839 MW 2,688,517 1 2981840 НГ 2,001 0 41840 MW Narrow tail 2,482,419 0 2861840 MW Fan tail - 0 281841 НГ - 0 51841 MW Narrow tail 1,273,964 0 251841 MW Fan tail - 0 128
