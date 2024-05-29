Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 539,636
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the RND auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
