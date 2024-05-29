Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 539,636

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the RND auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 401 EUR
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

