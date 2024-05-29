3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the RND auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (10) VF (49) F (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (2) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (9)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

SINCONA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)

Знак (1)