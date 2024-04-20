Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Narrow tail
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 107,007
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
