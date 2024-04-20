3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

