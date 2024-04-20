Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 107,007

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

