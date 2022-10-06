Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

