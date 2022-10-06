3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 НГ. Wide tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1835 with mark НГ. Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2) G (1)