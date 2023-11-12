Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 85,848

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

