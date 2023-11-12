Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 85,848
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search