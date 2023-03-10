Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1834 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 10800 RUB
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1834 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

