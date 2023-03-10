Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1834 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

