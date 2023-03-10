Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1834 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1834 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 10800 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1834 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
