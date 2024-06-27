Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846". Wreath 6 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 6 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) XF45 (2)