Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846". Wreath 6 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 6 links

Obverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" Wreath 6 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" Wreath 6 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 615,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 6 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

