Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846". Wreath 6 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 6 links
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 615,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 6 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
