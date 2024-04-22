Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 274,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
