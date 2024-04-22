Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 274,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

