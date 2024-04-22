Poltina 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (11) XF (27) VF (48) F (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (8)

BAC (9)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (4)

Künker (5)

La Galerie Numismatique (8)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (10)

RND (6)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (2)