Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (39) XF (67) VF (56) F (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (9) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) Service NGC (13) RNGA (4) PCGS (2)

