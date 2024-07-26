Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 308,413
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1846 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
