Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 308,413

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 171 EUR
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 82 EUR
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1846 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

