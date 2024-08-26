Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Russia Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
129880 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
257083 $
Price in auction currency 240000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1843 "Eagle 1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

