Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

