Poltina 1843 СПБ АЧ "Eagle 1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 240,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
129880 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
257083 $
Price in auction currency 240000 CHF
