Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1853 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1)