Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 720,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1853 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
