Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 720,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1853 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
