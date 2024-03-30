Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

