Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Heritage - October 8, 2020
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Heritage - October 8, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction MUNZE - October 16, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

