Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1852 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
