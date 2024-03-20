Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1836 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12465 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1836 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
