Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1836 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12465 RUB
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1836 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - September 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1836 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search