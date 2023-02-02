Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 615,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4928 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2006.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 78000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc.
Date May 16, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
