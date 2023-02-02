Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 615,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4928 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2006.

Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 78000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. - May 16, 2015
Seller Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc.
Date May 16, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 27, 2014
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

