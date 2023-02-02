Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4928 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2006.

