Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 615,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 9750 RUB
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

