Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 615,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 9750 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search