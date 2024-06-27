Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,868.75. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (8) AU (10) XF (13) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (7) ICG (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (4)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)