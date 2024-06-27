Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 347,530
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,868.75. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
