Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 347,530

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,868.75. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1845-1846", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

