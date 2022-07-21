Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1835 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AURORA - December 20, 2015
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1835 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

