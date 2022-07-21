Poltina 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1835 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (6) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) PF64 (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)