Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858". Wreath 6 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 6 links
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 615,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 6 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the RND auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (5)
- Felzmann (2)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search