Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858". Wreath 6 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 6 links

Obverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" Wreath 6 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" Wreath 6 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 615,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 6 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the RND auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

