Poltina 1847 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858". Wreath 6 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wreath 6 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the RND auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

