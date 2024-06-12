Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1832 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25862 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
