Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1832 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25862 RUB
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1832 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1832 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

