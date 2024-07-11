Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1849 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
