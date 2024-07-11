Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1849 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
