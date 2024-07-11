Poltina 1849 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1849 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (43) AU (31) XF (47) VF (9) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (17) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (10) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (7) ННР (5) RNGA (5)

