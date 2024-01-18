Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1851 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1851 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
