Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1851 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 10, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1851 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1851 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search