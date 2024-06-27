Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 880,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7501 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
