Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 880,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7501 RUB
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1829 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******


