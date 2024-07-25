Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

