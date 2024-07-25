Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 720,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
