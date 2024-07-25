Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 720,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1852 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

