Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the RND auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition VF (2)