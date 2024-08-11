Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,621
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the RND auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
