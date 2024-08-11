Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow

Obverse Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,621

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Big bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the RND auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
