Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (14) XF (13) VF (17) F (3) VG (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (5) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) F15 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (17) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (10)

AURORA (5)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (19)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)