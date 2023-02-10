Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 347,530

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

