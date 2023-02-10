Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1844 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1843" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 347,530
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1843" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,900. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1844 "Eagle 1843", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
