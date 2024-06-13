Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 137,809
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1845 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
