Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1845 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

