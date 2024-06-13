Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 137,809

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1845 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 11, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1845 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

