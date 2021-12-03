Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 116,356
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
