Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The eagle's tail is straight

Obverse Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 116,356

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1844 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search