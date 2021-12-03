Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (9) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2)