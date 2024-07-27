Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1850 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (27) AU (32) XF (52) VF (11) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (11) XF40 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (5) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) PL (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (7)

