Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 530,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1850 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1850 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
