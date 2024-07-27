Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 530,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1850 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1850 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Search