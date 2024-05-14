Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (15) VF (23) F (1) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (4) VF20 (2) VG8 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (9)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)

WCN (4)