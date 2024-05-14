Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow

Obverse Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,621

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

