Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,621
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
