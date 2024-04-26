Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow

Obverse Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 783,425

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

