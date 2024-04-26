Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 783,425
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1847 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
