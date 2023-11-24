Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1833 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9331 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 39,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1833 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search