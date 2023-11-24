Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1833 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9331 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 39,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1833 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
