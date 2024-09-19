Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Big bow

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,621

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

