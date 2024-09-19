Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Big bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Big bow
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,621
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
