Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,621
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
