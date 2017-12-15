Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow

Obverse Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight Small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,621

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

