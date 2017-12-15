Poltina 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. Small bow. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) Condition (slab) VF35 (2)