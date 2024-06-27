Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out

Obverse Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 116,356

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - July 19, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date July 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

