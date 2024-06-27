Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

