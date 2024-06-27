Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 116,356
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
