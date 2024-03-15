Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858". St. George without a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George without a cloak
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 720,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1853 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. St. George without a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73093 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- Anticomondo (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (6)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1853 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search