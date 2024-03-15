Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858". St. George without a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George without a cloak

Obverse Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" St. George without a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" St. George without a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 720,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1853 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. St. George without a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73093 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Anticomondo - September 2, 2021
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1853 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1853 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

