Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1837 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 47,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

