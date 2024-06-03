Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 104,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1837 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 47,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4671 RUB
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1837 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

