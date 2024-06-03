Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1837 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 104,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1837 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 47,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4671 RUB
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1837 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
