Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,008,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1845 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Poltina 1845 "Eagle 1845-1846", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

