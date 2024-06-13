Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1845 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (33) AU (62) XF (92) VF (65) F (1) VG (1) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (10) MS61 (6) MS60 (5) AU58 (9) AU55 (14) AU53 (4) AU50 (12) XF45 (16) XF40 (13) VF35 (8) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (20) ННР (1) CGC (1) PCGS (7)

