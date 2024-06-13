Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1845 СПБ КБ "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,008,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1845 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ КБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (54)
- AURORA (17)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (5)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (21)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (25)
- Katz (9)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (13)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (11)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (5)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1845 "Eagle 1845-1846", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search