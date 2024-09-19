Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,113

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1838 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
215401 $
Price in auction currency 200000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
341796 $
Price in auction currency 325000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1838 "Eagle 1832-1842", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

