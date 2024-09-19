Poltina 1838 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1842" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1838 "Eagle 1832-1842" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 325,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

