Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1846 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
1556 $
Price in auction currency 138853 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Subscription required
