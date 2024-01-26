Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1846 "Eagle 1845-1846" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
1556 $
Price in auction currency 138853 RUB
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Poltina 1846 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1845-1846" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1846 "Eagle 1845-1846", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1846 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search