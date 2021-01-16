Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1834 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

