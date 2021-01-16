Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1834 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 620 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Сondition
