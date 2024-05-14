Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 345,701

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1834 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2011.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Eeckhout - November 11, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

