3 Grosze 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 345,701
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1834 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2011.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
