3 Grosze 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1834 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3) XF (1) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) PF64 (3) RB (3) Service NGC (3)