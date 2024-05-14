Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 427,348
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
