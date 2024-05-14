1 Grosz 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (3) VF (3) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)