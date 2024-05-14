Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1834 IP - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 427,348

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark IP. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 IP at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1834 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search