3 Grosze 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 345,701
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1834 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
