Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1834 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1834 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 345,701

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1834 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

