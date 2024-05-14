Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1834 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1834 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 427,348

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 KG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 KG at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1834 KG at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
