1 Grosz 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)