1 Grosz 1834 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 427,348
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1834 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6908 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
