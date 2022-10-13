Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1834 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1834 IP Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1834 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1834 IP at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
