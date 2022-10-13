Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1834 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1834 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3115 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
