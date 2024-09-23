Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1815

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB Long tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB Long tail
3 Grosze 1815 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 8500 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB Short tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB Short tail
3 Grosze 1815 IB Short tail Restrike
Average price 7800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Grosz 1815 IB Short tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1815 IB Short tail
1 Grosz 1815 IB Short tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1815 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1815 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1815 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 6
