Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1815 "Short tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6262 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10730 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
9651 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1815 "Short tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
