3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1815 "Short tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6262 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

