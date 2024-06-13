Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,57 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1815 "Short tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6262 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10730 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Short tail" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
9651 $
Price in auction currency 38000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1815 "Short tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

