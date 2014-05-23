Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1815 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
8532 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1815 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
