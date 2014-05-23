Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1815 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1815 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
