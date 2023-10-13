Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1815 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6261 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
3868 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3714 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1815 "Long tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

