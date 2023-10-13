1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1815 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6261 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)