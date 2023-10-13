Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1815 IB "Long tail". Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1815 "Long tail" with mark IB. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6261 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
3868 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3714 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
