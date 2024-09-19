Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1835 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5353 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
4016 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1529 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
