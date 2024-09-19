3 Grosze 1835 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5353 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

