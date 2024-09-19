Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1835 IP. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1835 IP Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1835 with mark IP. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5353 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 3 Grosze 1835 IP at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
4016 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 IP at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1529 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1835 IP at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
